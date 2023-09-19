Meet Fitasha The Madrid-Born artist, activist & Creative Powerhouse Changing the World One Song At a Time

THE MUSIC ARTIST

Fitasha’s inquisitive character has led her to gain recognition as a fearless experimenter when it comes to composition, and her mesmerizing sound—an organic fusion of soul, jazz, funk, and urban elements—is almost as tangible as her greatest inspiration: nature. “Nature is the muse of creation, like it is the maker of the muse…in the same way that it’s the muse for my art,” she shares. With each song she releases, she rises as one of the greatest proponents for the care and healing of the Earth, and listeners are sure to be moved by her fierce passion, as well as the incredible hope and love that she pours into her music.

Fitasha is the creative force behind her music, songs, visual concepts, graphics and costumes for her videos.

With a focus on celebrating the planet and uplifting humankind through positive messaging and encouraging fans to reach their full potential with her mighty mantra “Do it yourself,” Fitasha has been hailed on social media as the heroine of the future and the voice of Mother Nature and is a fresh and thought-provoking new figure in the Latin music scene.