Aterciopelados Presents, 28 Years Later, The Live Version Of One Of Their Greatest Songs ‘Mujer Gala” With Rubén Albarrán

Colombian iconic band Aterciopelados revisits their memories to bring to the present “Mujer Gala”, one of their best known songs, in its most punk version and with two of the most emblematic voices of Latin American music.

During the commemoration of the 28th anniversary of their flagship album “El Dorado”, in an impressive and memorable concert with a full house at the Palacio de los Deportes in Bogota, the album EL DORADO EN VIVO is recorded and filmed.