Aterciopelados Presents, 28 Years Later, The Live Version Of One Of Their Greatest Songs ‘Mujer Gala” With Rubén Albarrán

“Twenty-eight years ago, we recorded a second version of Mujer Gala on
the album El Dorado. To that song we owe our first number one on
national radio, our first record contract, to win over Fito’s ‘El Amor Despues Del Amor’ in a radio duel, and now, 28 years later, we owe it to recover our punk essence together with the Tacubo king. Long live the lonely souls,
the bad witches and the dissipated ones. In a stuffed case we pack the nostalgia and now is yours .” Andrea and Hector.
Colombian iconic band Aterciopelados revisits their memories to bring to the present “Mujer Gala”, one of their best known songs, in its most punk version and with two of the most emblematic voices of Latin American music.
During the commemoration of the 28th anniversary of their flagship album “El Dorado”, in an impressive and memorable concert with a full house at the Palacio de los Deportes in Bogota, the album EL DORADO EN VIVO is recorded and filmed.
The first single “Mujer Gala”, dazzles with the presence and strength of Rubén Albarrán, lead singer of Café Tacvba. The video was produced by Colombian production company Velouria Media, under the direction of Liliana Andrade and Simón Hernández, and was mastered and mixed by award-winning engineers José Blanco and Jorge Corredor.
This powerful show kicked off the “El Dorado Tour”, which has taken them to Spain, England, France, Germany, Mexico, Ecuador; and which will take them on an extensive tour of the United States, Canada, Australia and the rest of Latin America in the following months.
This explosive new version of “Mujer Gala” is now available on all digital platforms and will continue to resonate in the ears and hearts of several generations.