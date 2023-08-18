“Music is the Medicine” says MAKING MOVIES with New Single “Medicina”, featured in film by Univision & Chevrolet

Today, Afro-Latino rock’n’roll band Making Movies releases their new single “Medicina.” “Medicina” is an anthemic, cumbia-rock cut that immediately grabs you as soon as you hear the opening distorted guitar riff. This is the first release since the band’s 2022 album XOPA. “Medicina” and the band’s story will be featured in a film produced by Univision in partnership with Chevrolet.

When describing the inspiration behind “Medicina,” lead singer and guitarist Enrique Chi shared, “We are a band formed by my brother Diego and I, two Panamanian punks who grew up in the midwest, formed Making Movies. Through 14 years of touring and sleeping on couches later, built a tribe of misfits around our music. For those who don’t know us, ‘Medicina’ tells that story.”

The phrase “Esta música es mi medicina” which translates to “this music is my medicine” ends both verses in the song, because after 14 years of creating music, the band has realized that the act of creation isn’t like medicine. It is the medicine.