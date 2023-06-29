HELLO SEAHORSE! Releases new single “el final” & announces U.S. Tour dates

Hello Seahorse!, one of the most experienced and most beloved groups in Mexico, is ready to embark on a new musical music chapter with the help of ”EL FINAL,” the first single from its upcoming studio album titled “HÍPER.”

With the velvety voice of Denise Gutierrez, the powerful drums handled by Bonnz! and the glossy synths of Burgos, Hello Seahorse! will simultaneously embark on a tour that will bring the name of its new album, “HÍPER,” through the United States. The tour will begin on June 7 in Chicago, IL, and will wrap up on July 1 in El Paso, TX, and will then continue in Mexico, where the dates will be announced soon. The band will play some of its signature songs, with a more electronic set, as well as songs from the new album prior to its release on platforms, giving the audience a preview of what they will be able to hear on the album “HÍPER.”