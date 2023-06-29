HELLO SEAHORSE! Releases new single “el final” & announces U.S. Tour dates

Everything that begins must come to an end. This is the premise of “EL FINAL,” the first single from “HÍPER,” the new album from HELLO SEAHORSE!
Hello Seahorse!, one of the most experienced and most beloved groups in Mexico, is ready to embark on a new musical music chapter with the help of ”EL FINAL,” the first single from its upcoming studio album titled “HÍPER.”
With the velvety voice of Denise Gutierrez, the powerful drums handled by Bonnz! and the glossy synths of Burgos, Hello Seahorse! will simultaneously embark on a tour that will bring the name of its new album, “HÍPER,” through the United States. The tour will begin on June 7 in Chicago, IL, and will wrap up on July 1 in El Paso, TX, and will then continue in Mexico, where the dates will be announced soon. The band will play some of its signature songs, with a more electronic set, as well as songs from the new album prior to its release on platforms, giving the audience a preview of what they will be able to hear on the album “HÍPER.”
Recorded between Mexico City and Los Angeles, CA, and produced by Ulises Lozano (“El Licenciado,” from Kinky), “EL FINAL” is further proof that the band continues creating songs with its distinct, melancholic touch and its energetic rhythms.
This track opens the door to what we will be able to hear in the coming months from “HÍPER,” a project that has had the honor of being worked on by great producers such as Dan Solo, Milo Froideval, Ulises Lozano and Yamil Rezc.
The beginning of HELLO SEAHORSE!’s new era begins with “EL FINAL.” With this first track, the trio leads us by the hand toward the END of everything. Moving forward, exploring, observing, feeling; it’s perhaps all we’ve got left, knowing that at any moment all stories come to an end.
HÍPER – U.S. TOUR
June 7 – Joe’s ON Weed – Chicago, IL
June 8 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY
June 9 – Union Stage – Washington, DC
June 12 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
June 15 – The Usual Place – Las Vegas, NV
June 16 – Music Box – San Diego, CA
June 17 – El Rey Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
June 18 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA
June 20, Star Theatre – Portland, OR
June 21 – Chop Suey – Seattle, WA
June 23 – Marquis Theatre – Denver, CO
June 24 – Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UT
June 28 – Warehouse Live – Houston, TX
June 29 – Deep Ellum Art CO. – Dallas, TX
June 30 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX
July 1o – Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX