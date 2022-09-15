LOS AUTÉNTICOS DECADENTES Add New Dates To Their International Tour & Present New Documentary

Among the dates announced, Los Auténticos Decadentes return to the united states after almost 4 years of absence, with several dates on the East Coast, including Orlando, Miami, New York and Washington.

The Argentine group also recently presented the premiere of “La Ladrona, Los Auténticos Decadentes & Diego Verdaguer”, an intimate documentary that captures the camaraderie and respect between artists, as well as the affection between true friends.

In a fraternal meeting in the middle of the forest, in the house of Platinum-selling song-writer and producer Diego Verdaguer in Mexico City at the end of last year, the Argentine group arrived to celebrate together and listen the recording of the new version of the mega hit La Ladrona, sung as a duet by Jorge Serrano (LAD) and Verdaguer.