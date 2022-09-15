LOS AUTÉNTICOS DECADENTES Add New Dates To Their International Tour & Present New Documentary

After culminating their massive concerts presenting material from their trilogy “ADN” at the Hipodromo in Lima, Peru, at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City and at the Luna Park in Buenos Aires, in addition to a recent tour of the interior of Peru, the band announces its international tour and the premiere of the documentary “La Ladrona, Los Auténticos Decadentes & Diego Verdaguer”.
Among the dates announced, Los Auténticos Decadentes return to the united states after almost 4 years of absence, with several dates on the East Coast, including Orlando, Miami, New York and Washington.
The Argentine group also recently presented the premiere of “La Ladrona, Los Auténticos Decadentes & Diego Verdaguer”, an intimate documentary that captures the camaraderie and respect between artists, as well as the affection between true friends.
In a fraternal meeting in the middle of the forest, in the house of Platinum-selling song-writer and producer Diego Verdaguer in Mexico City at the end of last year, the Argentine group arrived to celebrate together and listen the recording of the new version of the mega hit La Ladrona, sung as a duet by Jorge Serrano (LAD) and Verdaguer.
La Ladrona, a song originally released in 1981, catapulted Diego Verdaguer’s international career, consolidating him as a celebrity in Latin America, the United States and Europe. This duet is the current official single from Capítulo N, the third album of Los Auténticos Decadentes’ ADN trilogy.
With musical production by LAD, the material was recorded between Buenos Aires and Mexico City in 2021. This new version, a duet between Jorge Serrano and Diego Verdaguer, has become a new hit for both artists and a sincere tribute that Los Decas pay to one of the most beloved and successful Spanish-speaking
LAD – INTERNATIONAL TOUR 2022
September 9 – Municipal Amphitheater – Rosario, Argentina
September 16 – Radio City Theater – Mar Del Plata, Argentina
September 24 – Cordillera Festival – Bogota, Colombia
September 29 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL – US
September 30 – Miami Beach Bandshell – Miami – US
October 1 – HK Hall – New York, US
October 2 – Howard Theatre – Washington DC – US
October 13 – Palacio del Arte – Morelia, Mexico
October 15 – Lienzo Charro – Cuernavaca, Mexico
October 16 – Skatex Festival – Texcoco, Edo. de Mexico
October 19 – Hermosillo Racetrack – Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico
October 21 – Ritual Trilogia – Querétaro, México
October 22 – Tecate Comuna Festival – Puebla, Mexico
October 23 – Tecate Comuna Festival – Puebla, Mexico
October 26 – Foro del Lago – Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico
October 28 – Poliforum – Torreón, Coahuila, México
October 29 – Encabritados Festival – Monterrey, Mexico
October 30 – Rock por la vida – Guadalajara, Mexico