La Gusana Ciega presents: An Intimate Live Reunion with Their Closest Fans Through the Digital Platform for Live Music WeGow From El Foro in Mexico City

“This AUGUST 7 at 8:30 pm MEXICO time, WE WILL LEAVE OUR HOMES TO INVADE YOURS with the first session of ‘CHOOSE THE SET LIST’ where we invite you to choose from a list of 30 songs the 15 we will play that night. Voting will be done through www.lagusana.com.mx starting on July 20th and will close minutes before the show starts,” the group tells us.

The band has decided to do it truly live, with all the technological risks that this implies to preserve the real interaction with their fans and live in the moment together.

This is not the first time that La Gusana Ciega has reinvented their shows and performances. In March of this year, the group performed in an acoustic show at the Santander Center for the Performing Arts in Guadalajara Jalisco, performing new versions of their best songs. Accompanied by Madame Recamier, the concert had a 360 format and an exclusive concert for 300 people, acquiring a magical touch thanks to the intimacy that was achieved between the band and its audience.

Four of those songs were recorded to treasure the memory of the magic that was lived that night; capturing the sensitivity of what it means to connect with their audience. Those songs are currently already available on all digital platforms.

In these times when LGC face-to-face concerts seem far away, they allow us to enjoy their live music and accompany us in the hope of returning to the stage. While that normality returns, La Gusana Ciega invites you to be part of LA INVASIÓN LGC. More info below.