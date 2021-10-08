BABASÓNICOS present new single & video LA IZQUIERDA DE LA NOCHE

With the intangible substance that shapes the night, Argentinean group Babasónicos wove their new song, an ode to the lost nightlife that rises like a phoenix in the underground. Mystery, secrecy, and sect give rise to a popular new myth: La izquierda de la noche.
This single is the first public product of an extensive compositional process the band explored during the 2020 crisis, a time of sonic study without an agenda in which the musicians manipulated elements and pressed their capabilities beyond the limits to arrive, once again, at a new psychedelia, unique and distinctive, and so characteristic of Babasónicos.
The song is also a mark of fusion with the here and now; a project that opens a dialogue and comes out to argue with the present. The video is a lesson on free will carried out by the director Juan Cabral who, with cinematic art, turns a celebrity subjected to overexposure and a bunch of television preachers into the main characters of La izquierda de la noche.
La izquierda de la noche was recorded and mixed by Gustavo Iglesias, with mastering by Greg Calvi and Steve Fallone in the Sterling Sound studios in New York. The artistic production is by Babasónicos and Gustavo Iglesias. Alejandro Ros was responsible for the cover art.
Babasónicos live
Upcoming shows
November 11 Centro de Convenciones Anita, Ciudad Juárez México
November 11/12 Festival Tecate Pal Norte, Monterrey México
November 27 Rosario Argentina
December 4 Movistar Arena, Buenos Aires Argentina
December 7 Plaza de la Música, Córdoba Argentina
December 11 Estadio Atenas, La Plata Argentina
December 18 Multiespacio Cultural, Luján de Cuyo Argentina