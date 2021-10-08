BABASÓNICOS present new single & video LA IZQUIERDA DE LA NOCHE

With the intangible substance that shapes the night, Argentinean group Babasónicos wove their new song, an ode to the lost nightlife that rises like a phoenix in the underground. Mystery, secrecy, and sect give rise to a popular new myth: La izquierda de la noche.

This single is the first public product of an extensive compositional process the band explored during the 2020 crisis, a time of sonic study without an agenda in which the musicians manipulated elements and pressed their capabilities beyond the limits to arrive, once again, at a new psychedelia, unique and distinctive, and so characteristic of Babasónicos.

The song is also a mark of fusion with the here and now; a project that opens a dialogue and comes out to argue with the present. The video is a lesson on free will carried out by the director Juan Cabral who, with cinematic art, turns a celebrity subjected to overexposure and a bunch of television preachers into the main characters of La izquierda de la noche.