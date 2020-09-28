PUERTO RICAN RAPPER PJ SIN SUELA RELEASES SURPRISE BILINGUAL TRACK “DUOLINGO”

Singer songwriter and rapper PJ Sin Suela keeps his fans on their toes by releasing a catchy bilingual track that showcases his dominance and ability to write and rap in English entitled “Duolingo”.

Coming from a bilingual or “Spanglish” background in Puerto Rico, PJ Sin Suela, also known as Pedro Juan Vazquez, is constantly changing his sounds and switching up his elements that allow him to reach a diverse audience. With “Duolingo” he implements complex metrics and witty punchlines, going a step further than just using “dale” or “mami” when rapping in a second language. That just doesn’t cut it anymore.