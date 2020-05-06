Puerto Rican Alt-Rock Band CIRCO is Back With Their First New Single in Thirteen Years: “La Tormenta”

In December 2019 Fofe (lead singuer), Egui (keyboards), David (drums) and Orlando (guitar) returned to the recording studio to work on what would be their first album in thirteen years as CIRCO. The album’s pre-production started months before during what is known in the island as the Verano Intenso (Intense Summer) of 2019 in Puerto Rico. The album was recorded amidst earthquakes and a global pandemic. All of these situations are reflected and served as inspiration for the new album “Adiós Hola”.

Days before the release of the new single “La Tormenta” the band’s front man, Fofe, sent a message to their followers on Instagram: “Every day we are closer to presenting our new music. A work of art that has been cooked in the middle of protests, earthquakes, a global pandemic and an imposed quarantine. Every challenge has added both sentimental and historical value. There is a lot of love and passion in all we do. Now more than ever, art has been our escape serving as a vehicle where we can express our emotions in each song.”