NANCY SANCHEZ, THE RANCHERA –INSPIRED LATINX SINGER-SONGWRITER, PROUDLY PRESENTS HER NEW ALBUM LA GRAN CIVILIZACIÓN

LA GRAN CIVILIAZCION ‘CUT BY CUT’

1. Gran Civilización

This is a song of Pride and Resistance created to empower our Communities with the knowledge of our great and storied Ancestors. The very talented MC Olmeca, champion for many of our communities MC Olmeca created the perfect Rhymes for this track.

2. Puerta Del Sol

This is a song of universal hope for all Immigrants struggling to make a better life featuring Latin Grammy Winning Flor De Toloache and produced by multi Grammy winning Producer Robert Carranza (Los Lobos, Ozomatli, Jack Johnson, Marilyn Manson).

3. Oídos

This is a Love song that features Mexico City based Latin Alt songwriter Madame Récamier, Alvaro Wonatox (Flor Amargo) and a the wonderful Son Jarocho musical arrangement performed by Sensacion Jarocha, a group from Las Charkas, Veracruz.

4. Money Pa’ la Fiesta

This light hearted Cumbia tells the story a young woman wanting to have fun with no dinero en la bolsa

5. Imparable

This song is dedicated to all the unstoppable women who to never give up. This anthem of empowerment encourages everyone to pursue their dreams despite all the obstacles.

6. No Siento Nada

This is a song of awakening and self-realization that when a relationship is not working, you and you alone have the power to change it.

7. In Other Words

This song was commissioned by film makers Cristina Nava and Patrick Perez as the title track to their feature length romantic comedy In Other Words. It’s a song about love in the social media universe and features La Voz USA Standout Raymundo who spent Season 1 on team Luis Fonsi.

8. Jive Talkin’

Nancy Sanchez wrote the original Spanish language version of this Bee Gee’s classic originally produced for the Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack.

9. Mundo Juntos

This is the bossa version of the In Other Words original that is also on the In Other Words film soundtrack.

10. Que Te Perdone Dios

Nancy Sanchez wrote this original tequila drenched passionate love song Ranchera in the tradition of Lola Beltran and Lucha Villa. The arrangement is by Mariachi Vargas legacy Pepe Martinez Jr. and performed by the all-female Mariachi Las Colibrí.

11. Sanando Heridas

Personal reflection of the child within all of us that needs to heal wounds that prevents us from evolving into a healthy human being. This soothing song features Los Angeles based world folk group Cuñao.