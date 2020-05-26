NANCY SANCHEZ, THE RANCHERA –INSPIRED LATINX SINGER-SONGWRITER, PROUDLY PRESENTS HER NEW ALBUM LA GRAN CIVILIZACIÓN

The award-winning, bilingual singer-songwriter Nancy Sanchez proudly presents her newest album, La Gran Civilización. Available on all digital platforms, the mariachi-inspired, Latinx artist’s second album to-date includes tens songs featuring a mix of styles that Nancy calls “Mexican-American Art Pop”. Nancy represents a new voice in the world of ranchera music, providing a first-person, woman’s perspective within a historically male-dominated genre.
La Gran Civilización features a collaboration with ®Latin Grammy-winning all-female mariachi band Flor De Toloache on “Puerta Del Sol”. Nancy also collaborates with the all-female mariachi group Mariachi Las Colibrí on the song “Que Te Perdone”, featuring an arrangement by mariachi legend Pepe Martinez Jr. The album also includes a collaboration with La Voz USA standout Raymundo on “In Other Words”, which is also the title track of a feature film by filmmakers Patrick Perez and Cristina Nava. Los Angeles favorites Cuñao, Kennedy Center Artist Fellow MC Olmeca, and Mexico City-based, alt-rock singer-songwriter Madame Récamier also make appearances on the album.
La Gran Civilización was produced by Joaqun Pacheco as well as the Grammy-winning Robert Carranza (Los Lobos, Ozomatli, Marilyn Manson, Jack Johnson) and Kennedy (BØRNS).
LA GRAN CIVILIAZCION ‘CUT BY CUT’
1. Gran Civilización
This is a song of Pride and Resistance created to empower our Communities with the knowledge of our great and storied Ancestors. The very talented MC Olmeca, champion for many of our communities MC Olmeca created the perfect Rhymes for this track.
2. Puerta Del Sol
This is a song of universal hope for all Immigrants struggling to make a better life featuring Latin Grammy Winning Flor De Toloache and produced by multi Grammy winning Producer Robert Carranza (Los Lobos, Ozomatli, Jack Johnson, Marilyn Manson).
3. Oídos
This is a Love song that features Mexico City based Latin Alt songwriter Madame Récamier, Alvaro Wonatox (Flor Amargo) and a the wonderful Son Jarocho musical arrangement performed by Sensacion Jarocha, a group from Las Charkas, Veracruz.
4. Money Pa’ la Fiesta
This light hearted Cumbia tells the story a young woman wanting to have fun with no dinero en la bolsa
5. Imparable
This song is dedicated to all the unstoppable women who to never give up. This anthem of empowerment encourages everyone to pursue their dreams despite all the obstacles.
6. No Siento Nada
This is a song of awakening and self-realization that when a relationship is not working, you and you alone have the power to change it.
7. In Other Words
This song was commissioned by film makers Cristina Nava and Patrick Perez as the title track to their feature length romantic comedy In Other Words. It’s a song about love in the social media universe and features La Voz USA Standout Raymundo who spent Season 1 on team Luis Fonsi.
8. Jive Talkin’
Nancy Sanchez wrote the original Spanish language version of this Bee Gee’s classic originally produced for the Saturday Night Fever Soundtrack.
9. Mundo Juntos
This is the bossa version of the In Other Words original that is also on the In Other Words film soundtrack.
10. Que Te Perdone Dios
Nancy Sanchez wrote this original tequila drenched passionate love song Ranchera in the tradition of Lola Beltran and Lucha Villa. The arrangement is by Mariachi Vargas legacy Pepe Martinez Jr. and performed by the all-female Mariachi Las Colibrí.
11. Sanando Heridas
Personal reflection of the child within all of us that needs to heal wounds that prevents us from evolving into a healthy human being. This soothing song features Los Angeles based world folk group Cuñao.