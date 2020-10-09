Latin Gammy Nominated Queer Latinx Artist GINA CHAVEZ Releases a Globe Spanning Music Video From Quarantine For Her Song“Ella” Honoring Survivors Of Domestic Abuse

Gina Chavez, who just received her first-ever Latin Grammy Awards nomination for her 2020 release La Que Manda, releases new music video “Ella.” Featuring an international array of dancers filmed in their own homes, the music video honors survivors of domestic abuse by reclaiming domestic spaces through dance.

In April of 2020 Austin musician Gina Chavez began to see reports of spikes in domestic abuse incidents across the globe– according to a report from the UN that month, cases were believed to have risen by 20%. Inspired by an interview between Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement, and bestselling author and researcher Dr. Brené Brown, Chavez sought to make a music video featuring dancers from all over the world bringing attention to this issue. But with the world on lockdown, that was an even more difficult proposition than ever before.

Director Lisa Donato was thrilled to work with Chavez and was more than up to the task of creating an effective concept that also kept the cast and crew safe. “The actors were given a choice to either film a self-portrait or creatively portray an internal emotion from the perspective of a domestic abuse survivor living in an unsafe home,” Donato stated.