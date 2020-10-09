Latin Gammy Nominated Queer Latinx Artist GINA CHAVEZ Releases a Globe Spanning Music Video From Quarantine For Her Song“Ella” Honoring Survivors Of Domestic Abuse

Gina Chavez, who just received her first-ever Latin Grammy Awards nomination for her 2020 release La Que Manda, releases new music video “Ella.” Featuring an international array of dancers filmed in their own homes, the music video honors survivors of domestic abuse by reclaiming domestic spaces through dance.
In April of 2020 Austin musician Gina Chavez began to see reports of spikes in domestic abuse incidents across the globe– according to a report from the UN that month, cases were believed to have risen by 20%. Inspired by an interview between Tarana Burke, founder of the Me Too movement, and bestselling author and researcher Dr. Brené Brown, Chavez sought to make a music video featuring dancers from all over the world bringing attention to this issue. But with the world on lockdown, that was an even more difficult proposition than ever before.
Director Lisa Donato was thrilled to work with Chavez and was more than up to the task of creating an effective concept that also kept the cast and crew safe. “The actors were given a choice to either film a self-portrait or creatively portray an internal emotion from the perspective of a domestic abuse survivor living in an unsafe home,” Donato stated.
The official music video for “Ella” drops today to align with the intersection of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Hispanic Heritage Month
Ultimately, “Ella” brought together an international team of 26 strangers, all working together to create a music video that shines a light on survivors of domestic abuse, which has skyrocketed in the time of quarantine. “Ella” features 11 actors and 7 dancers of varying styles from numerous countries, each filmed in their own quarantine spaces. Donato said “Ella” represents “the indomitable spirit and resilience of domestic abuse survivors,” showing that “in the face of adversity and struggle we will rise up and be stronger than we were before– nothing can take away our voice or undeniable light.”
“Ella” also directly benefits Survive2Thrive, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides life-changing resources and support to displaced victims of domestic violence and abuse, assisting them in creating their own sustainable path to recovery, self-sufficiency and success.
For the production of “Ella,” Chavez was similarly aspirational, collaborating with Linda Briceno, the Venezuelan songwriter and producer who made history at the 19th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, as she became the first woman to ever win Producer of the Year. Impeccably arranged and rhythmically propulsive, “Ella” is a vocal tour de force that showcases the emotional power of Chavez’s songwriting and singing.