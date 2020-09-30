CHILEAN BAND COMO ASESINAR A FELIPES LAUNCHES “HEMOS VUELTO DEL ABISMO” THE FIRST SINGLE OF THEIR UPCOMING NEW ALBUM

Como Asesinar a Felipes, also known as CAF, a group from Chile that have distinguished themselves in their native country for the past 13 years as a band without compromise, introduced the first single “Hemos Vuelto del Abismo” [We have returned from the abyss] from their upcoming new album MMXX to be released this October 16.
The release of CAF’S first single is accompanied by 2 remixes “Hemos Vuelto del Abismo” (Mixhell Remix -featuring Laima Leyton and Sepultura’s founding member Iggor Cavalera) and; the second remix “Hemos Vuelto del Abismo Dub” is a dubmix by iconic Jamaican dub producer, Scientist.
CAF was formed in Santiago in 2006, and since then, the band have released 8 unconventional, but brilliantly arranged albums. They began and continue as a five-piece ensemble that draws from an eclectic range of hip hop, rock, classical and jazz, interpreted through a signature that is uniquely their own: saturated, technicolor hues of sound painted on a dark psychedelic canvas, against a backdrop of post-Pinochet Chile.
The band latest album “Naturaleza Muerta” (2019), which elevated them even further in the Chilean scene, as an inspirational and ground-breaking act, dominated Chile’s prestigious Pulsar Awards of 2020 by winning both “Album of the Year” and “Best Urban Act“. Considering that their competition was against the country’s most commercial performers, it was nothing short of a David vs. Goliath victory. The album notably featured the track “Disparan (Fill the Skies)”, a collaboration with Deftones’ Chino Moreno.
It is on the heels of this achievement, and in the midst of serious national unrest, that sets the stage for “MMXX” (Potoco Discos / Koolarrow Records / PIAS), a new step in a career for which challenge and change is the band’s religion.
Como Asesinar a Felipes is Koala Contreras (voice), Cristian Gallardo (sax, flute), Felipe Metraca (drums) and SebaBala (bass DJ [email protected]: samples, scratches).