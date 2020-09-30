CHILEAN BAND COMO ASESINAR A FELIPES LAUNCHES “HEMOS VUELTO DEL ABISMO” THE FIRST SINGLE OF THEIR UPCOMING NEW ALBUM

Como Asesinar a Felipes, also known as CAF, a group from Chile that have distinguished themselves in their native country for the past 13 years as a band without compromise, introduced the first single “Hemos Vuelto del Abismo” [We have returned from the abyss] from their upcoming new album MMXX to be released this October 16.

The release of CAF’S first single is accompanied by 2 remixes “Hemos Vuelto del Abismo” (Mixhell Remix -featuring Laima Leyton and Sepultura’s founding member Iggor Cavalera) and; the second remix “Hemos Vuelto del Abismo Dub” is a dubmix by iconic Jamaican dub producer, Scientist.

CAF was formed in Santiago in 2006, and since then, the band have released 8 unconventional, but brilliantly arranged albums. They began and continue as a five-piece ensemble that draws from an eclectic range of hip hop, rock, classical and jazz, interpreted through a signature that is uniquely their own: saturated, technicolor hues of sound painted on a dark psychedelic canvas, against a backdrop of post-Pinochet Chile.