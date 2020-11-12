COMO ASESINAR A FELIPES THE NON-CONFORMIST BAND FROM CHILE HAVE RETURNED WITH A POWERFUL NEW ALBUM: “MMXX”

The year 2020 has been a time of tremendous change. Old ways of doing things have been turned on their heads, music is no longer a refuge of complacency but an opportunity to connect with something real. And nowhere is this sentiment more relevant than in the country of Chile, a society in transition with a deep appreciation of music, and the home of Como Asesinar a Felipes (CAF). And with their new release “MMXX”, the band has created a statement that paints a compelling portrait of this change. This is the 9th album from the band composed by 5 unconventional musicians who has taken their music with this new production to another level,

2020 is also the year that CAF took the awards “Album of the Year” and “Best Urban Act” in the Chile’s prestigious Pulsar Awards with their album “Naturaleza Muerta” (2019). It is on the heels of this achievement, and in the midst of serious national unrest, that sets the stage for “MMXX” (PotocoDiscos/Koolarrow Records/PIAS), a new step in a career for which challenge and change is the band’s religion.