Bay Area Fusion Alternative Duo LATIN KILLERS Releases Video For “Cúrame” Off Their Debut Album “Viajeros del tiempo”

The up-and-coming San Francisco based fusion and alternative duo Latin Killers, composed of Mexican guitarist Capitan Walas and Uruguayan lyricist and vocalist Gonzalo Benitez, has released their official video for “Cúrame” off their hypnotic debut album “Viajeros del tiempo”, released in May.

The video for “Cúrame” [Heal Me] was produced by the company Tráfico Sombras, directed by the famous Yhair Carrillo, and shot between in Mexico City and California. The video features the model Romina Soriano throughout a quarantine space, navigating these uncertain times and absorbing chaotic headlines that we are currently experiencing. The audiovisual is a combination of this energetic and vibrant track with an uplifting message, serving as a positive message in these challenging times.

The well received debut album “Viajeros del tiempo” was produced by Dave Shul with the collaboration of Manas Itene (Michael Franti and Spearhead) and Jay Lane (Primus) on drums, Roberto Quintana (Santana) on percussions, Shorty Gordon (Los Mocosos) in backing vocals and Frankie Navarro in the bongos.