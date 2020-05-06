Puerto Rican Alt-Rock Band CIRCO is Back With Their First New Single in Thirteen Years: “La Tormenta”

With their characteristic sound, the band talks about every day themes in their lyrics infused with the magic realism that is abundant in their music.
After a thirteen years hiatus, multi Latin Grammy nominee CIRCO, returns with their long-awaited first single “La Tormenta”, now available in all digital and streaming platforms. To mark their triumphant return to the music scene as CIRCO, the multiple Latin GRAMMY® nominees have decided to release one single per week starting with “La Tormenta”, followed by “Tantos Años”, “Las Joyas” and “Si Tu Te Vas” single that will be simultaneously released on Thursday May 28, 2020 with their new album “Adiós Hola.”
In December 2019 Fofe (lead singuer), Egui (keyboards), David (drums) and Orlando (guitar) returned to the recording studio to work on what would be their first album in thirteen years as CIRCO. The album’s pre-production started months before during what is known in the island as the Verano Intenso (Intense Summer) of 2019 in Puerto Rico. The album was recorded amidst earthquakes and a global pandemic. All of these situations are reflected and served as inspiration for the new album “Adiós Hola”.
Days before the release of the new single “La Tormenta” the band’s front man, Fofe, sent a message to their followers on Instagram: “Every day we are closer to presenting our new music. A work of art that has been cooked in the middle of protests, earthquakes, a global pandemic and an imposed quarantine. Every challenge has added both sentimental and historical value. There is a lot of love and passion in all we do. Now more than ever, art has been our escape serving as a vehicle where we can express our emotions in each song.”
With their characteristic sound, the band talks about every day themes in their lyrics infused with the magic realism that is abundant in their music. Contrasting nostalgia and melancholy with a touch of sarcasm and irony, blending seamlessly with rhythms that take the listener on a journey to a parallel universe. Each song is a celebration of feelings and the importance of being alive, giving everything in each song.
Circo made history as the first independent alt-rock band from Puerto Rico to receive two Latin GRAMMY® nominations for their first album “No todo lo que es pop es bueno” produced by Marteen Andruet. In 2005 their second album “En el cielo de tu boca” received four Latin GRAMMY nominations. In 2007 with the release of their third album “Cursi” produced by Aureo Baqueiro the band received multiple nominations to the Latin GRAMMY and Premio Lo Nuestro®, among other prestigious award shows.
The new album has a piece of each band member, creating a timeless album that is not influenced by passing styles. It is a collaborative process in both music and lyrics, where each band member is essential in bringing their talent as musicians and songwriters. The new album is an amalgam of influences including retro pop, electro, alternative, new wave, post punk and psychedelia all blended together to create CIRCO’s signature sound. CIRCO will release their new album “Hola Adiós” under the record label La Buena Fortuna Music LLC distributed by Sony Music Latin.