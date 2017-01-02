Music

El Skanking Reggae Fest anuncia el lineup para este año

Cómo prepararse para un festival de música

Gana un par de boletos para el Skanking Reggae Festival 2017

Carla Morrison, en racha ascendente

Cine

Ben Affleck abandona la dirección de la próxima cinta de Batman

8 Series de Netflix que se estrenan durante el 2017

Un musical con un record en los Oscar

“La La Land”, la favorita indiscutible

Otro Rollo

10 Peeps Everyone is Hating on Right Now

Las ventajas del Canelo sobre Chávez Jr.

10 Art Exhibitions You Cannot Miss

Nintendo’s New Console Plus 3 Things That Happened Last Week

