Sure you know by memory the lyrics to every song there is of your top Coachella headliners!

But what about those indie bands whose platform to fame happens to be this very music festival?

The next three playlist contain the songs they’re all bound to play for you to sing along, play it on repeat and you’ll be Coachella-ready in no time!

FRIDAY’S LINEUP

Radiohead: Creep from Pablo Honey (1993)

The XX: Angels from Coexist (2012)

Travis Scott: Their latest “Goosebumps” will Kendrick Lamar jump on stage for this one!?!?

Father John Misty: True Affection from I love you, Honeybear (2015)

Empire Of The Sun: Well of course à Walking on a Dream

Dillon Francis: I.D.G.A.F.O.S. 2011

Mac Miller: Donald Trump (2011)

Steve Angello: Wasted Love from Wild Youth (2016)

Glass Animals: Gooey from Zaba (2014)

Phantogram: Fall in Love from Voices (2014)

Mac DeMarco: Chamber of Reflection from Salad Days (2014)

Little Dragon: Twice from Little Dragon (2007)

BANKS: Waiting Game (2013)

Bonobo: Black Sands (2010)

Richie Hawtin: Ask yourself from Closer (2003)

DJ Shadow: “Nobody Speak” from The Mountain Will Fall (2016)

Loco Dice: Menina Brasileira (2005)

Dixon: Where We At (2014 remix)

Capital Cities: Safe and Sound from In A Tidal Wave of Mystery (2013)

Big Gigantic: All of Me from Brighter Future (2016)

Crystal Castles: Crimewave from Crystal Castles (2008)

SOHN: The Wheel from Tremors (2014)

Jagwar Ma: OB1 from Every Now and Then (2016)

Francis and The Lights: Friends from Farewell Starlite (2016)

BROODS: Bridges from Evergreen (2014)

Guided by Voices: Teenage FBI from Do The Collapse (1999)

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: That’s It! (2013)

Sampha: Too Much (2013)

BICEP: Vision of Love (2012)

Raury: Cigarrette Song (2014)

The Martinez Brothers: H2 Da Izzo (2013)

Oh Wonder: Lose it from Oh Wonder (2015)

Stormzy: Shut Up from Gang Signs and Prayers (2017)

Zipper Club: Going the Distance (2016)

Tennis: Never to Part (2012)

SNBRN: Gansta Walk from Ministry of Sound on the Download (2016)

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard: Robot Stop from Nonagon Infinity (2016)

Kungs: I Feel So Bad from Layers (2016)

Floorplan: Tell You No Lie (2016)

Denzel Curry: Ultimate from 32 Zel/Planet Shrooms (2015)

The Lemon Twigs: As Long As We’re Together from Do Hollywood (2016)

Nora En Pure: Come with Me (2013)

Joseph: White Flag (2016)

The Interrupters: Take Back the Power (2015)

Sam Gellaitry: Waiting So Long (2014)

Klangstof: Hostage from Close Eyes to Exit (2016)

Tacocat: Crimson Wave (2014)

Alison Swing: 2016 set at Red Light Radio

SATURDAY’S LINEUP

Beyoncé: Sorry from Lemonade (2016)

Bon Iver: Skinny Love from For Emma, Forever Ago (2009)

Future: Stick Talk from DS2 (2015)

Martin Garrix: Animals (2013)

Schoolboy Q: Collard Greens from Oxymoron (2014)

Gucci Mane: Lemonade (2009)

The Head and The Heart: All We Ever Knew from Signs of Light (2016)

Two Door Cinema Club: What You Know from Tourist History (2010)

Nicolas Jaar: Mi Mujer (2011)

Bastille: Pompeii from Bad Blood (2013)

Tycho: A Walk from Dive (2011)

Tory Lanez: LUV from I Told You (2016)

Röyksopp: What Else Is There from The Understanding (2005)

Local Natives: Fountain of Youth from Sunlith Youth (2016)

Majid Jordan: Something About You (2016)

DREAMCAR: When you’re so talented you will release your new music at Coachella

Four Tet: Love Cry from There is Love in You (2010)

Roisin Murphy: Ramalama from Ruby Blue (2005)

Moderat: Bad Kingdom (2013)

The Avalanches: Frontier Psychiatrist from Since I Left You (2000)

Mura Masa: Lovesick (2015)

Nav: Myself (2016)

Solomun: Something We All Adore (2011)

Warpaint: Disco//Very (2014)

Banks & Steelz: Giant from Anything But Words (2016)

Hot Since 82: Knee Deep in Sound (2014)

Classixx: All You’re Waiting For (2013)

Kaleo: Way Down We Go (2016)

Breakbot: Baby Im Yours (2012)

GRYFFIN: Tove Lo (Talking Body) Or any other remix of a trending song…

Car Seat Headrest: Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales (2016)

Daphni: Ye Ye from Jiaolong (2012)

Brodinski: Bury Me from Brava (2015)

Mitski: Your Best American Girl (2016)

Floating Points: Elaenia (2015)

S U R V I V E: Omniverse (2012)

Arkells: My Heart’s Always Yours (2016)

The Atomics: Agent ADD (2011)

Ben UFO: Here’s his most recent appearance

Bishop Briggs: River (2016)

Blossoms: Charlemagne (2015)

Chicano Batman: Black Lipstick (2015)

Autograf: Methaphysical (2016)

Moss Kena: Dreamy rework of Kendrick Lamar’s These Walls (2016)

Red Axes: Waiting for a Surprise (2015)

Shura: Touch from Nothing’s Real (2016)

Honey Dijon: Houze (2016)

Declan McKenna: Brazil from Liar (2016)

Eli & Fur: You’re So High from Illusions (2013)

Swet Shop Boys: T5 from Cashmere (2016)

Chris Cruise: Chris Cruse x Harry Cross live @ smartbar for PALA

SUNDAY’S LINEUP

Kendrick Lamar: M.A.A.D. City from Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City (2012)

Lorde: Royals from Pure Heroine (2013)

Justice: D.A.N.C.E. from from Cross (2007)

New Order: Blue Monday from Brotherhood (1986)

Porter Robinson & Madeon: Shelter (2016)

Future Islands: Seasons (2014)

Hans Zimmer: Time (2010)

DJ Khaled: For Free (2016)

Marshmello: Alone (2016)

Lil Uzi Vert: You Was Right (2016)

Galantis: Runaway (2015)

Kehlani: Gansta (2016)

Grouplove: Tongue Tide (2011)

Kaytranada: You’re the One (2016)

Tale Of Us: Dark Song (2011)

Toots And The Maytals: 54-46 Was My Number (1968)

Devendra Banhart: Carmensita from Smokey Rolls Down Thunder Canyon (2007)

Tove Lo: Habits (2014)

Jai Wolf: Indian Summer (2015)

Jack Garratt: Weathered (2016)

Sasha: As You Fall (2012)

Kiiara: Gold (2016)

Real Estate: Talking Backwards (2014)

The Belleville Three

Maya Jane Coles: Easier to Hide (2013)

What So Not: Gemini (2009)

PNL: Onizuka (2016)

Lee Fields And The Expressions: Faithful Man (2012)

Nao: Girlfriend (2016)

GoldLink: Palm Trees (2015)

Allah-Las: Tell Me (2012)

King Sunny Ade: Merciful God (2000)

Marcel Dettman: Dawning (2006)

SOFI TUCKER: Drinkee (2016)

Whitney: Golden Days (2016)

Patrick Topping: Talking Libz (2016)

HONNE: Warm on a Cold Night (2014)

Twin Peaks: Making Breakfast (2014)

Tourist: Run (2016)

Preoccupations: Continental Shelf (2014)

Hinds: Chili Town (2014)

Ezra Furman: Lousy Connection (2015)

Pond: Man It Feels Like Space Again (2015)

Hannah Wants: Rhymes (2016)

Anna Lunoe: I Met You (2012)

Grace Mitchell: NO LO (2015)

Los Blenders: Surf de Amor (2014)

Show Me The Body: Body War (2016)

Caveman: Never Going Back (2016)

Jen Ferrer: Fish Whistle (2017)