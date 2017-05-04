Antonio Pelayo Productions Presents: La Bulla 2017

The anticipated event will be hosted by none other than Denise Ruiz and Joe Diaz.

Antonio Pelayo Productions is setting up this year’s La Bulla event on Saturday, May 6 full of a variety of entertainment such as an art exhibit, concert, live lucha libre, car show, bike show and live art.

Get this: La Bulla’s lucha libre experience will be featuring the one and only world famous luchador Blue Demon Jr. Not only that but especially for the music enthusiasts: the event will be having groovy and world rhythmic live tunes by Los Angeles talent La Chamba and Subsuelo. Los Angeles, represent!

Backstage will be hosted by Calipso and DJ sounds will be provided by DJ Thrive & Chrisrox. As for the art lovers, the dynamic event has also got you covered. The art exhibit this year features work curated by Johnny Quintana. Quintana is an artist whose early works were influenced by his childhood and culture in Guanajuato, Mexico. He continues to dedicate himself to art, now focusing in tattoo art in Arcadia.

Antonio Pelayo Productions strives to deliver cultural experiences in all mediums of art. The company’s goal is to “engage a large group of people and have them experience the new definition of FUN in LA.” Besides benefit events, the production company serves an annual La Bulla event as well as El Velorio in November.

La Bulla event is 21 & over and from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets range from $30 to $60 and can be purchased here. Location: Plaza de la Raza Gallery – 3540 North Mission Road Los Angeles, CA 90031.

For additional information, please visit the official Antonio Pelayo Productions website.