SABINO RETURNS WITH ANTICIPATED ALBUM “YIN” & NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR “YING YANG”

SABINO makes SAB-HOP: carefree, light music, and with a seductive tone of intelligent pop that distinguishes him from the rest of the rappers in the country. He is an artist who built his career in the independent world and who likes to express different themes through daily “lyrics”, both fun and of wide spectrum. Each song that this Tapatío rapper premieres is a new exercise of imagination; simple and entertaining with attention to details that touch real fibers of the Mexican idiosyncrasy, adapting its environment and social reality to the contemporary music.

SABINO appeared on the musical map in 2012 when he released a series of songs that helped shape his musical proposal, but it wasn’t until 2016 when he released his single “Me Puse Pedo” that he began his rapid ascent within Mexico’s independent industry, collaborating with artists such as Lng/SHT and Fer Casillas on songs like “Los Raros de la Clase” and “Nueve Quince” respectively; songs that became favorites of his audience and hymns that accompany #SabHop in its solidification as a genre.