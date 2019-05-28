Panteón Rococó: INFIERNOS new album available now.

The production of “Infiernos” was under the direction of the 3 experienced greats of current music: Jorge ‘Chiquis’ Amaro, Enzo Villaparedes and Álvaro Villagra; it includes multicultural collaborations with great friends and musicians like: Los Auténticos Decadentes (Argentina), Dub Inc (France), Jonaz (Mexico) and Ciro Martínez (Argentina).

Let it be remembered that this new production began to see the light with its first single “Tonantzin”, followed by “El Último Ska”, and recently with “Infiernos”, the song that gives its name to this album and whose video was recorded in the streets of Berlin, an endearing place for the band; they join the tracklist: Tus demonios, Questo Que’ Lotro, Bum, Manifestación, Miradas, Soy peligroso, Alma Cromática and Botellas.

“Infiernos” is a reflection of the inner world of our artists, in which each day they face different circumstances that move and enrich them and make them move from one place to another between loves, work, trips, ideals, dreams, memories, transcendence and madness. All of this is the enjoyment and unfoldment of life itself, although it eventually is a hell (infierno) that we must go through. “Infiernos” will be available in record stores and also in all digital platforms starting May 24th. Two autograph signing dates will be announced soon for all those who are interested in having in their hands the “Infiernos” of Panteón Rococó.