MACACO: Brings good vibes and new music to New York City.

The Barcelona-based artist Macaco recently spent four days in New York City as part of the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC), the most prestigious alt-Latin event in the United States. His positive outlook, eclectic style, and memorable songs captivated fans on this side of the Atlantic. Between July 10 and 14, Macaco participated in showcases, promotional events, and selected activities.

His trip included three performances. The first was July 11 at the LAMC, and his final concert was for the SummerStage in Central Park.

His SummerStage performance received a rave review from Billboard, which described it as “a captivating combination of roots, hip-hop and a positive spirit.” The “eclectic bohemian” singer-songwriter performed several tracks from his latest album Civilizado Como los Animales, winning over the audience with his attitude and his moves. He was accompanied by a flamenco guitarist who “led the crowd into a massive dance-off with his stunning rumba strumming rapid enough to set the stage ablaze.” In his interviews with the members of the national and international press, Macaco emphasized social awareness and the importance of caring for the planet, a cause that he avidly supports.