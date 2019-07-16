LOS DELLS FESTIVAL: ANNOUNCES 2019 LINEUP

One of Mexico’s most enduring and popular bands, and internationally revered, CAFÉ TACVBA is most definitely a must-see at the festival, along with Puerto Rican singer and songwriter FARRUKO who has rose to fame since his debut studio album and collaborations with heavyweight artists, and SEBASTIAN YATRA, an artist on a quest for global stardom with his warm blend of romantic balladry, Latin pop and reggaeton.

From trap to rap and regional Mexican, from rock and Latin alternative to vallenato, reggaeton and merengue, and from pop music to R&B and soul to reggae and ambient pop. Artists from all the American Continent: from Argentina to Canada via Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the U.S. from East to West. This year, Los Dells Festival reveals an exciting and eclectic artist roster of genres that reflect today’s vibrant Latin culture and the music that surrounds it.

This Year, Los Dells Festival is proud to announce that Toyota will be joining Los Dells again presenting the Toyota Music Den, artists to be announced.

The 3-stage festival takes place in the middle of the forest and is the only Latin festival in North America that offers full camping capacity (showers, restrooms, convenient store, security, bonfire) to enjoy music comfortably in the outdoors with family and friends. A wide array of resorts and hotel options are in the area, including an option for on-site hotel with VIP packages at a very short walking distance. Los Dells Festival 2-day passes are available via Eventbrite and at www.losdells.com starting at $159.00 & VIP tickets starting at $299.00. For more information and updates, please visit the festival’s website.