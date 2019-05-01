Juanes Returns to the West Coast to Irvine: From Colombia To The World!

Latin Music’s worldwide Rock& Pop ambassador, and all-time leading Latin Grammy winner, JUANES, is returning to Southern California (where his storied solo career began), to launch a limited engagement West Coast tour with a very special May 19th performance at Five Point Amphitheatre In Irvine, California. Unquestionably at the top-of-his game fresh off appearances at Lollapalooza and Vive Latino that were widely hailed as landmark career moments, Juanes will treat Orange County fans to hours of his globally recognized hits – such as La Camisa Negra & A Dios Le Pido, alongside a taste of innovative new folkloric fusions such as Pa Dentro, and La Plata.

Juanes’ May 19th performance in Irvine will also see the Colombian superstar premiere a brand new visual concert presentation developed in tandem with Sturdy – the creative production team that also works with Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Migos, Khalid and more. Continuing Juanes’ long-standing support for rising artists he believes in, the evening will also open with a performance from acclaimed bilingual & Multi-genre southern California band The Marías.