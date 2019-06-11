Grand performances presents all ages street festival Audacity of Sound

This global journey of exploration will take audience members through the regions of North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Latin American diaspora is represented with music from Afro-Cuban funkmeister Cimafunk, the 21st century Guatemalan-Mexican collaboration of Gaby Moreno and La Marisoul of La Santa Cecilia, and the rock/pop fusion of critically acclaimed Austin singer-songwriter David Garza. Audacity of Sound will also celebrate Pan-African culture with artists such as composer/writer/producer Dexter Story with The Gospel of Madame Biddy Mason – a jubilant, soul-stirring musical biography of the founder of Los Angeles’ First AME Church – featuring the turntable wizardry of J.Rocc (Beatjunkies), Jae Deal, an all-star lineup of musicians, and a 12-voice choir of Los Angeles’ best faith-based singers. The acclaimed French-Afropean duo DjuehDjoah & Lieutenant Nicholson will also share their unique, melodic sizzle and pop electronic Afrobeat jazz soul sound.

Moreover, the classically-trained, Canadian indigenous First Nation operatic tenor Jeremy Dutcher will mesmerize with an electric vocal performance sung in the Wolastoqiyik language while eye-popping, energetic capoeira dancers from Ballet Folclórico Do Brasil will weave and swirl throughout the audience. Multi-lingual movement dancer and artist Amy O’Neal will add her vibrant hybrid street and club dance body motion to the mix as well. And Middle Eastern music will be represented with two distinctive performances from two Iranian artists. Melodic, soulful, and traditional Iranian setar music will be performed by artist Masoud Rezaei showcasing his lush and beautiful scores, and Iranian singer/songwriter Sara Naeni will perform her distinct mix of classical Iranian music and western pop/rock.