Emerging Mexican-American artist KORDELYA will showcase her music in Los Angeles

With songs like “Feo”, “Terco”, and “Agua”, KORDELYA, formerly known as Cordelia and The Buffalo, continues to celebrate global diversity with her production of tribal pop electronic, combining the aesthetic and beauty of ancient instruments with her own electro-pop elements to make her unique and refreshing sound.

Now, in anticipation of her show at The Peppermint Club, KORDELYA will also be previewing “Consentido”, the follow-up single to “Feo”, from her upcoming album Mal Hecha to be released in early 2020.