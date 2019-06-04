CAYEY CICADA: Rising Puerto Rican indie pop artist releases “Vuelo”

Emerging bilingual indie pop artist Cayey Cicada, has premiered his newest single “Vuelo”, a bittersweet tribute to the memory of loved ones.

Known for his blend of indie beats and Latin rhythms, Cayey Cicada continues to experiment in this new work his unique and entrancing sounds that aim to explore deep existential questions while dancing the night away.

“Vuelo” brings a fresh sound created with influences of reggae, electronic music and funk elements, juxtaposed to meaningful lyrics. It’s the newest addition to Cayey Cicada’s collection of songs, which he prefers to call stories: “When I sing these stories I am seeking to find the dances of reality, the beats and rhythms the world moves with – I try to fill the room with energy and music.”