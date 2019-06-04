CAYEY CICADA: Rising Puerto Rican indie pop artist releases “Vuelo”

Emerging bilingual indie pop artist Cayey Cicada, has premiered his newest single “Vuelo”, a bittersweet tribute to the memory of loved ones.
Known for his blend of indie beats and Latin rhythms, Cayey Cicada continues to experiment in this new work his unique and entrancing sounds that aim to explore deep existential questions while dancing the night away.
“Vuelo” brings a fresh sound created with influences of reggae, electronic music and funk elements, juxtaposed to meaningful lyrics. It’s the newest addition to Cayey Cicada’s collection of songs, which he prefers to call stories: “When I sing these stories I am seeking to find the dances of reality, the beats and rhythms the world moves with – I try to fill the room with energy and music.”
Originally from Puerto Rico and paying homage to his birthplace with his artist name, Cayey Cicada’s style is a blend of his personal taste in music with his life experiences in both Puerto Rico and Los Angeles. Last year he released his second EP titled “On My Own,” which explored the inner struggles and loneliness all humans face, and portrayed his nostalgia of being away from home with songs like “Hasta el Amanecer.”
Currently, Cayey Cicada is active in the Los Angeles indie music scene and has already performed intimate shows in legendary and iconic venues. He is quickly positioning himself as one of the uprising artists to watch in Los Angeles, and is currently preparing the launch of his upcoming EP in winter 2019.