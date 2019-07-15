ALEJANDRA GUZMAN: Surprises Us Again With Another Classical Spanish-Language Rock Song “Oye mi Amor” The Second Single Off Her Upcoming Album “Live At The Roxy”

“Alejandra Guzman: Live At The Roxy” will be the 14th album of one of the most recognized voices in Latin America, and of the Mexican artist who, with more than 12 million albums sold, has conquered the heart of her public since her first album. La Guzmán (as she is known by the media) has a raspy voice and an unmatched energy and dedication on stage. Also known as “La Reina Del Rock”, Alejandra Guzman, with this album recorded live and produced by producer and multiple Grammy winner Sebastian Krys and co-produced by Juan De Dios Martin, wanted to pay tribute to songs that have always accompanied her throughout her life and of which she has also been a fan of.

This new recording material that Alejandra Guzmán will be unveiling with the first singles will be followed by an international tour that has already been a great success in each of its first dates which still has 13 upcoming presentations, including a performance at the spectacular Honda Center in Anaheim, California.