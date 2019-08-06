A Bolero Revival is happening in L.A. led by Boleros De Noche concert series.

ANIMO PRODUCTION presents the third and final concert of the fourth annual Boleros De Noche concert series at the Ford Theatres on Sunday, September 15. Boleros De Noche is a musical and cultural experience that seeks to preserve, uplift, and celebrate Latin American bolero music history in Los Angeles, and it’s quickly garnering multi-generational audiences who enjoy and partake in this musical experience.

The performance will also take place on the eve of Mexican Independence Day.

Curated by its founder Roberto Carlos, a young Los Angeles-based artist/promoter who has committed his musical journey to bolero music and its traditions, this edition of Boleros De Noche is a celebration of boleros from Mexico and will feature the Mexican bolero icons Los Panchos and the Mexican-American Latin Grammy nominees Trio Ellas. Evoking the bohemian spirit of bolero LA, this magical summer evening will be filled with nostalgia and love.