The Long-Awaited Comeback of INMIGRANTES Has Arrived With the Release of Their New Single “Cenit”

The history of INMIGRANTES began at the end of 2004, when twins Pablo and Carlos Silberberg came together and created the group. The project took shape during one of the trips where they met the producer Ettore Grenci, who later became their musical scenographer. They established a friendship with him that continued throughout the pre-production in Buenos Aires and the recording of their first album Turistas en el Paraíso. The success of their debut album took them to stages all over Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela and Spain, among others.

Turistas en el Paraíso had a strong musical impact and after the successful response, just three months after the release of their album, INMIGRANTES received two nominations for the MTV Latin America 2007 awards, in the categories of: Best New Artist and Promising Artist, which they were awarded for Best New Artist.