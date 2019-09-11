The Band Released a Second Single “Secuaz” of their Upcoming New EP That will be released in November

The exponential and solid growth of Enjambre: In a few years they were playing for a hundred people at Pasaguero Club, their first show in Mexico, and now they’re headlining the grand Palacio de los Deportes.
A few years ago, Enjambre, originally from Fresnillo, Zacatecas and formed in California, performed their first show in Mexico in the small but mythical club El Pasaguero. The band connected instantly with the Mexican audience that soon after they were already crowding two shows in the same day at the Lunario. The buzz continued and led them to fill the Teatro Metropolitán, then to perform twice at the Auditorio Nacional and finally their first Palacio de los Deportes in 2015, one of the biggest venues in Mexico City.
After touring more than 80 shows between 2018 and 2019, Enjambre returns to the legendary and monumental Palacio de los Deportes on November 30, 2019 to thrill their ever-growing fans with their extensive collection of anthems that are already considered new classics of Latin American rock, as well as the new songs they have been releasing since July 4 when, after two years without new material, they launched “Relámpago” charged with energy, electricity and rock distortion.
After the great feedback that “Relámpago” received by jolting Mexico’s rock scene, their second single “Secuaz” appears on September 6 on digital platforms with detailed musicianship and dose of drama and originality in the lyrics. “Secuaz” was produced by the band at Testa Studios in León, Guanajuato. An additional song will be released in October followed by the first selection of songs in an EP that will be released digitally in November. In 2020 they will continue to release songs until they complete the new album that is scheduled for May of that same year.
The special guest for Palacio de los Deportes is Lori Meyers from Granada, Spain, but Enjambre is inviting colleges to participate in the search for an emerging band to open the evening of November 30th. College bands will be able to upload their video to Instagram tagging: #ConEnjambreAlPalacio and the 4 bands with more “likes” will participate in a special event at the Pasaguero on October 17 where one of those groups will be chosen to open Enjambre’s anticipated show at the Palacio.