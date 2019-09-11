The Band Released a Second Single “Secuaz” of their Upcoming New EP That will be released in November

A few years ago, Enjambre, originally from Fresnillo, Zacatecas and formed in California, performed their first show in Mexico in the small but mythical club El Pasaguero. The band connected instantly with the Mexican audience that soon after they were already crowding two shows in the same day at the Lunario. The buzz continued and led them to fill the Teatro Metropolitán, then to perform twice at the Auditorio Nacional and finally their first Palacio de los Deportes in 2015, one of the biggest venues in Mexico City.

After touring more than 80 shows between 2018 and 2019, Enjambre returns to the legendary and monumental Palacio de los Deportes on November 30, 2019 to thrill their ever-growing fans with their extensive collection of anthems that are already considered new classics of Latin American rock, as well as the new songs they have been releasing since July 4 when, after two years without new material, they launched “Relámpago” charged with energy, electricity and rock distortion.