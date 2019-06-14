PANTEÓN ROCOCO: ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL U.S. TOUR TO PRESENT THEIR NEW ALBUM “INFIERNOS”

“Infiernos” is the new album by Panteón Rococó, made up of 11 unreleased songs, demonstrating loyalty to themselves and their followers once again through their lyrics, melodies and annual tours to different destinations in both the American and European continents.

Panteón Rococó is a standard of the Latin spirit and a Mexican pride; a band that can be trusted for their genuine discourse and solidarity, but above all for their music that conveys reality and humanity. The one who knows Panteón Rococó, knows through their music a way to spend the days with joy and without conformism, questioning and contributing with alternatives; but with prioritizing respect towards our land, towards oneself and coexisting with other human beings.