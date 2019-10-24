Lila Downs Celebrating Día de Muertos: AL CHILE

Mexican singer-songwriter and activist Lila Downs is known for wearing her colorful Mixta and indigenous clothing with pride while performing, and she will once again be bringing those traditions to her audience thanks to a Dia de Los Muertos concert celebration in Santa Barbara, Calif., this Saturday, October 26 when she performs at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Lila Downs, known for her hits “La cumbia del mole”, “La llorona”, “Peligrosa”, “Paloma negra” and more will be bringing her melodic vocals and fierce social activism to the stage during her Día de Muertos: AL CHILE tour stop.

Downs’ traditional rancheras and original songs will be performed alongside feature performances by ballet folklorico dance company Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company (who Downs has performed with before) and mariachi group Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas.

Guests can don their best Catrina-inspired outfits with face paint, floral headpieces, costumes and more.

NPR has described Downs as a “bilingual warrior-woman, who has recorded nine albums, earning a Grammy and four Latin Grammys along the way.”

The Oaxacan-born polyglot (she grew up speaking Spanish, English, Zapotec, Mixtec and Nahuatl) toured throughout North America for her Al Chile tour, which honors her Mexican roots, mixing music from pueblos and street cumbia.

Tickets are currently on sale via AXS.com and the Santa Barbara Bowl box office. Tickets range from $19.99 to $99.00.