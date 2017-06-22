Five acts to see live at HARD SUMMER 2017

It’s that time again when electronic and hip-hop music enthusiasts meet up at The Speedway in Fontana for another edition of HARD SUMMER.

HARD SUMMER returns this year on Saturday, August 5 and on Sunday, August 6 with headliners DJ Snake, Dog Blood, Snoop Dogg and Bassnectar to celebrate a decade of the festival’s existence. Oh, you’re not ready.

This year’s line up of producers and DJs include Cashmere Cat, Zeds Dead, YehMe2 (we are ready for Josh’s debut!), Kill The Noise, Uniiqu3, and 4B, among others. As for the hip-hop side the festival is featuring Snoop Dogg performing Doggystyle, Migos, and Rae Sremmurd, within others. It’s a diverse lineup within the electronic spectrum in addition to the hot hip hop and rap representatives.

To get you ready for the event, we’ve selected our top 5 anticipated acts of this year. Drum roll, please.

1: Uniiqu3

Uniiqu3 is Cherise Gary, the innovative and genre-crossing Jersey Club DJ, rapper, producer and vocalist from Newark, New Jersey. She’s to debut her anticipated EP this summer on NLV Records. Shout out NLV’s creator Nina Las Vegas who is also playing the festival this summer! Get familiar with Uniiqu3’s mixes and tunes by listening to her NEST HQ MiniMix. It’s been a year since this particular mix dropped and it’s still one of my top mixes to get hyped to:

2: YehMe2

Also known as ‘Digital Dad’ to some… but previously better known for his work as part of Flosstradamus. Flosstradamus played last year and we are 100% into seeing what Josh Young brings with this fairly new solo project. His Steal This Mixtape 2 will be released through Fools Gold Records on July 4th to give us a taste of the upcoming performance. Listen to his remix for Anna Lunoe (another HARD performer!) + Sleepy Tom’s track “Stay Awake”:

3: MUST DIE!

What a morbid name for such a light direction in the electronic music genre. If you’re more into the heavier bass spectrum of electronic, he’s one of the best bets on this year’s lineup. MUST DIE! is a concrete part of the Never Say Die family– with that being said expect all the dubstep and bass during his set:

4: Mike Will Made It

This distinctive producer is known for hit after hit, having produced tracks for popular artists such as Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar (“HUMBLE.”!), Beyoncé, Juicy J, among many others. Know that this set will be a highlight of the weekend, and who knows, maybe Rae Sremmurd comes out when he drops “Black Beatles”.

5: Last but not least, Snoop Dogg Performing Doggystyle

Why? Because… “IT AIN’T NO FUN, IF THE HOMIES CAN’T HAAAAVE NONE.”

Get full details and your tickets for this year’s HARD SUMMER festival here.

Photo by RUKES.com