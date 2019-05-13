Eljuri Releases Newest Album ‘Resiste: La Colección Reggae de Eljuri’

Manovill Records delivered ‘Resiste: La Colección Reggae de Eljuri’ available on all digital platforms. Through her own powerful reggae music, Cecilia Villar Eljuri is inspired as an artivist to express our troubled times with this her fourth release as a solo artist.

“Reggae music unites us… it takes away your troubles and makes you feel good. I want to spread the wisdom and rhythms of reggae across borders of culture, language, and nationality and give my voice to a force that can help create positive change.” -Eljuri

The lyrics for ‘Resiste,’ the album’s title and first single, were ripped from today’s headlines. Eljuri declares that the root of our problems is the amoral behavior of people in power. She encourages us to persist against the fear and hatred being spewed by corruption. With her funk meets one-drop reggae arrangement Eljuri engaged her tried and true New York City team, Alex Alexander on drums and Johnny Pisano on bass and recorded with Zach Hancock and Juan ‘Saucy’ Peña at Downtown Music NYC.