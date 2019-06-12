Alejandra Guzmán: “The Queen of Rock” Presents “Mi Enfermedad”

Recorded live in the legendary Roxy of Los Angeles, Alejandra Guzmán pays tribute to rock songs that have marked and accompanied her through the most important moments of her life by featuring them in her new album: Alejandra Guzmán: Live at The Roxy.

As a first cut, “Mi Enfermedad” by the brilliant Andrés Calamaro, is now heard in the perspective of one of the most important producers in the Latin world: Sebastian Krys, who has given the song a new meaning through the voice of none other than La Guzmán.