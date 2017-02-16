Festivals Every Music Lover in the US Should Attend

Indie, alternative, ska, punk, you name it! We’ve got you covered.

If you need new ideas on how to spend your hard-earned money, here are a few:

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

85,000 happy campers, 700 acres of Tennessee nature, 150 epic performances, 10+ stages of music, dozens of comedians, four of the best days ever.

An escape into Excitement. Music. Art. Hellos and Goodbyes and reminders of all that we have to celebrate and look forward to next year and in the future.

Where: Nashville, TN

When: June 8-11

$$$: About $350

Headliners this year: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Flume, Lorde, Travis Scott, Cage the Elephant, Marshmello, Tove Lo & More…

Lollapalooza

Where: Chicago, IL

When: August 3-6

$$$: $120-$335

Headliners on 2016: Since this year’s lineup has not been announced... Radiohead, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana del Rey, Major Lazer, Jane’s Addiction, Halsey, Bloc Party, Future, Disclosure and more…

Coachella Music Festival

The event features many genres of music, including rock, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music, as well as art installations and sculptures. Across the grounds, several stages continuously host live music.

Where: Indio, CA

When: Weekends of April 14 & April 21

$$$: $399

Headliners this year: Radiohead, Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Justice, Bon Iver, Empire of the Sun, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q & more…

Vans Warped Tour

The nationally-renowned festival has become an icon for youth, ska, punk rock and skate culture bringing together a diverse lineup of artists, stemming from every genre, for the summer.

Where: Several US states

When: June 16- August 6

$$$: $35- $59

Past Headliners : This year’s will be announced in a few weeks as tickets go on sale… Good Charlotte, Four Year Strong, Less Than Jake, New Found Glory, Reel Big Fish, Yellowcard, Sleeping with Sirens and more…

Austin City Limits

The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival has eight stages where musical groups from genres including rock, indie, country, folk, electronic and hip hop perform for fans. Approximately 450,000 people attend the festival each year.

Where: Austin, TX

When: October 6-8 & 13-15

$$$: $225

Past Headliners: Radiohead, Flume, Major Lazer, Kendrick Lamar, Mumford & Sons, Haim, Kygo, Flying Lotus & more..

Outside Lands

From singer-songwriters to DJs, jazz acts and cutting edge rock bands, all major music movements are celebrated alongside a host of local musicians, food vendors and visual artists representing San Francisco’s vibrant cultural community.

Where: San Francisco, CA

When: August 11-13

$$$: About $350

Headliners this year: This year’s has yet to be announced. Previous headliners include Lionel Richie, Lana Del Rey, J. Cole, Miguel, Peaches, Third Eye Blind, St. Lucia & more…

Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas

EDC combines the world’s most renowned dance music talent with cutting-edge production to create an unparalleled experience of sight and sound.

Where: Las Vegas, NV

When: June 16-18

$$$: Starts at $335

Headliners this year coming soon: Last year’s –> 3Lau, Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, Blasterjaxx, Datsik, Bro Safari, Carnage, Cash Cash and more…