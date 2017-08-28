5 Reasons to Get Tickets for Tropicalia in Long Beach

Why five? Well because this event is so freakin’ lit there is no need for 10 or even more reasons to get you to attend, that’s why!

1) The lineup is DOPE!

Hosted by Felipe Esparza and with headliners like Los Tigres del Norte, Chicano Batman and Kali Uchis, need we say more? Fine, if you do here’s the complete lineup:

2) It is open to all ages!

No excuses! You won’t need a nanny so this could very well be a family musical affair. Guests 3 and up require ticket for entry, click here to purchase yours!

3) Tropicalia will take place at the Queen Mary

On Saturday November 11th, which for some happens to be a long weekend, under the starry sky of Long Beach and inside the ‘fabulousness’ of the Queen Mary you get to enjoy music and food under one magical roof.

4) All you can eat tacos until 4pm

Menu provided by Carnitas El Momo, Dia de los Puercos, Mariscos Jalisco, Burritos La Palma, Pez Cantina, Calo Provisions, Taqueria La Vengaza & many more. Tacos for every taco diet will be available!!!!

5) VIP Experiences are available

Priority entrance, VIP restrooms, fancy cabanas, lunch, dinner, bottles and event merchandise from $150 up to $5,000, get those here!

Details & more information at TropicaliaFest.com

Facebook Event