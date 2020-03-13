LOS AMIGOS INVISIBLES Premieres Their New Single “Something”

Spanglish is becoming more and more universal. “Something” It’s a song about believing in the beauty of life, as well as a song for your playlist at the gym. Good power. It’s funky, k-pop, Caribbean inspired by soka rhythms and Venezuelan drums and bagpipes with a guitar solo that Daft Punk would envy. Dedicated to lovers!”

After winning the Latin Grammy for Best Alternative Song with “Tócamela”, Los Amigos Invisibles will kick off their 2020 tour with shows in Ecuador, 6 performances in Australia and 16 more in the United States; the latter with Aterciopelados as part of the United States of Latin America tour.