Los Angeles’s Most Talented Latino Bands

A city responsible for Weezer, Rage and The RHCP can only hope to continue producing such stellar sounds. So far it has!

Not only can we enjoy the sweet beats the next musicians can put together but we can actually relate to most as they’re Latinos, Chicanos and oh well, extremely talented!

Take a look at some of the best performers the city of Los Angeles has gifted us with.

Ska, punk, soul, reggae, you name it, this city knows no genres!

LAS CAFETERAS

Born in the streets of Los Angeles, Las Cafeteras are children of immigrants who are remixing roots music and telling modern day stories with what LA Times has called a “uniquely Angeleno mishmash of punk, hip-hop, beat music, cumbia and rock … Live, they’re magnetic.”

Catch them in Laguna Beach on Sunday April 23, click here to purchase tickets!

LA BANDA SKALAVERA

La Banda Skalavera is a Southern California Latin ska band formed of musicians with a variety of musical backgrounds. Each member’s distinct style can be credited to their diverse musical upbringings ranging from Norteño, Banda, Salsa, Punk, Ska, Reggae and Cumbias.

Catch them at the Skanking Reggae Festival in March!

SIN COLOR

A South LA based band is taking the music scene by storm, and transforming traditional styles of music into pop soundscapes. Sin Color mixes their sound of bossa nove, cumbia, and disco through indie pop, which sparks a shimmering movement and dance experience for their audience.

See them perform LIVE on Friday February 24 at Cerveceria Doble C in Ensenada, Mexico

LA SANTA CECILIA

Grammy Award winning La Santa Cecilia exemplifies the modern-day creative hybrid of Latin culture, rock and world music. This six-member group draws inspiration from all over the world, utilizing Pan-American rhythms like cumbia, bossa nova, rumba, bolero, tango, jazz, rock and klezmer music.

La Santa Cecilia will perform LIVE with Cafe Tacvba and Mon Laferte at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday September 17th.

CHICANO BATMAN

Four young men from LA in vintage formalwear, playing songs that blended Brazilian Tropicalía with early ’70s psychedelic soul and the romantic pop of bands like Los Ángeles Negros. Formed in 2008, the band has played Coachella, and toured with Alabama Shakes and Jack White, among others.

Witness their addictive sounds on Saturday April 29 at The Glass House Concert Hall in Pomona!

THE DELIRIANS

The Delirians are the heavy hitters of Californias ever growing traditional ska and reggae scene. Founders Angel Salgado and Tony “teclado” Medina strive to keep that vintage reggae sound alive. The Delirians will also keep you skanking with original ska tunes and keep you grooving to some heavy rocksteady. The band is currently fundraising for their second European tour, for local gigs check out their Facebook!

ANA SALDANA

She is a Los Angeles native, singer/songwriter, producer, and activist for immigrant rights and Mother Earth. Ana believes music is our soul’s revolution and hopes to keep her culture and roots alive through song. Ana’s Mexican regional influences have inspired and shaped her sound today. She has affectionately coined Neo Soul Ranchera. For upcoming events, follow her on Instagram!

VERY BE CAREFUL

1950s-1970s style, rebellious fun loving roots Vallenato quintet grew up together on two separate streets in L.A. A Caribbean soul and a California heart have sustained two decades of ceaseless romp-downs and raucous times for L.A.’s vallenato veteranos, inciting 10s of 1000s of men, women, children, and even some wild animals, to boogie to the Colombian coastal beat.

VBC will perform at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater this Saturday February 25.

RASKAHUELE

The ska-reggae-latin band was born in March 2004 in the city of LA. Its members come from different ethnic backgrounds hence their rhythms and musical influences come from diverse genres like rock steady, traditional ska, roots reggae, punk, cumbia and salsa.

Raskahuele will also be performing at the Skanking Reggae Festival!