2016 was a tough year for many of us, leaving us anxious and a bit nervous to see what’s to come in 2017. One thing we could guarantee for 2017 is dope music to help you push through the year. Check out 7 anticipated albums of 2017. Patience is key here.

U2, Songs of Innocence

Most known from that one time their album, Songs of Innocence, magically appeared on everyone’s iTunes account. However, with a 2017 tour and album on calendar, you’ll be downloading their upcoming album Songs of Experience all on your own. The Irish rock band has been preparing this album since their last one in 2014 and we can’t wait to rock to it. No date confirmed.

Blondie

Making waves since the 70s, American rock band Blondie has fans awaiting their 2017 album. Although no date or title has been confirmed, sources say it will include features with Sia, Charli XCX, Blood Orange and Johnny Marr. Now that’s a rock album!

3. Kehlani, SweetSexySavage

Young and talented Grammy nominated singer Kehlani had a rough 2016 involving relationship scandal with then-boyfriend and ex boyfriend. The drama led up to a surprising suicide attempt, disappearing the artist from social media. Since, she’s stayed busy working on her latest album dropping January 27.

4. Gorillaz

It’s been quite some years since Gorillaz dropped new music. Fans awaited the album in 2016 but news spread that the band did not feel rushed. Now in 2017 and it’s been confirmed by a fan who ran into the group that they’ll be dropping new music for the year.

5. Kelly Clarkson, Soulful

American Idol Kelly has served her contract with RCA records after 7 albums. She has now said goodbye and signed with Atlantic Records. Clarkson celebrates her new label home with a new album for 2017. Sources say Clarkson and RCA didn’t have the best relationship and she is excited to now make music of her choice. Check out her latest video “Piece by Piece” about her father’s absence.

6. Taylor Swift

Taylor had taken on a tradition of releasing an album every 2 years since 2008. Fans were sure new music was to come for 2016 when Taylor suddenly announced she was taking a break from making music. Today, all the hints point to 2017 leaving fans anxious for new music. Although an album hasn’t been necessarily confirmed, Taylor has been seen and reported to be working in the studio again leaving us to only believe 2017 will be the year!

7. The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody

American rock band, The Flaming Lips, is calling it a mixture between ‘A$AP Rocky and Pink Floyd trapped in a fairy tale together.’ Sounds fancy. Miley Cyrus will be joining the band in a kick- a** feature. Oczy Mlody drops January 13. Check out their latest visual to “How??” from the anticipated album.