Erick González, la promesa latina de las Artes Marciales Mixtas

2016 was honestly a great year. Can’t wait to start out 2017 with a War for @combateamericas on February 16th at Burbank convention center! It will be on #UFCFIGHTPASS and after his I get my title fight!! Happy New Years everyone be safe and make sure not to drink and drive! FIRST TIME lyft use code word “Liam” and get 20$ off first ride! #rememberliam @rememberliamslife #lajuala #ufcfightpass #bfb #bumrush #gonethreefightlifestyle #systemstrainingcenter #bfb #mmabulldogs #bullseyefrenchbulldogs #mma #wedontfrencharound #wrestling #mma #fightlife #bumrush #hispanic #mexican #combateamericas #lightsout #california #la #losangeles #beach #socal #athletes #fitness #bjj #jiujitsu #martialarts #theghostpepper #happynewyear

A photo posted by Erick/Eduard/Gonzalez (@ghostpepper_mma) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:59pm PST