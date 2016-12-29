Mexico’s Homless Clown Clavitos Brings Smiles To Faces

80-year-old Francisco Gonzalez Morales left for Mexico 60 years ago to tour with a circus. He became a famous-known clown by the name of Clavitos, even appearing on television. Clavitos claims the Mexican government came and wrongfully took away their homes, belongings and clown bus. This left him homeless and on the streets.

Today, Clavitos sleeps on floors and benches while doing odd jobs in Mexico City to score money and food. He still performs as a clown, giving him happiness through the hunger.

Clavito’s story was published and went viral in December 2016. Since then, his video has been viewed over 800k times and counting. A GoFundMe account with a goal of $10,000 has been made with nearly $1,500 donated so far. However, Internet users are skeptical about the account having no real proof that it’s legitimate.







Here is Clavito’s story that touched our hearts: