6 Anticipated Movies for 2017

Pour that butter on that popcorn! Here are 6 movies we’re anxiously waiting for in 2017.

1. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May 26, 2017)

As if any Pirates of the Caribbean movie has ever disappointed us. Jack Sparrow is back to face his long-time enemy Captain Salazar, making it the fifth pirate film to hit the big screen. Wait. Isn’t Salazar dead? Yes, but his ghost isn’t. Captain Jack will go on a mission to find the legendary Trident of Poseidon which could be his only chance of survival.

2. The Fate of the Furious (April 14, 2017)

The Fast and Furious family has remained very much a family since the death of screen brother Paul Walker in 2013. In this film, Dom and Letty are away on their honeymoon as the rest of the team tries to find a normal lifestyle. However, Dom has his urges and is brought back to the world of crime.

3. Wonder Woman (June 2, 2017)

Played by Israeli actress Gal Gadot-Varsano, she’s bad and she’s fueled with power. Raised by Amazonian warriors and leaders, the destiny of the world depends on Diana. She must travel outside her known world and into the world we know where she becomes the infamous Wonder Woman. Oh, and congrats to the she-hero! She is now expecting a baby.

4. Beauty and the Beast (March 17, 2017)

Just as we know the tale, the storyline remains very much the same in this love fantasy film. The beautiful actress Emma Stone takes the part of Belle. She sees past the monstrous features of the Beast only to find his true heart within. Emma shared that having to sing for the part was a very nerve-wrecking moment for her but we say she nailed it. Not to mention, she looks just like Disney’s Belle!

5. Despicable Me 3 (June 30, 2017)

The whole gang is back! Gru meets himself a nice lady named Lucy and are joined by sisters Margo, Edith and Agnes and of course, the mischievous Minions in an action-packed adventure to stop a fashionable and stylish villain.

6. All Eyez On Me (Unknown)

Coming to the big screen, the life and legacy of rapper, actor and poet Tupac Shakur will showcase his career start including success, family, relationships, controversy, imprisonment and relationship with the media. The honorable role of Tupac is played by Demetrius Shipp Jr. This is Shipp’s first major role. Fun fact: Shipp’s father worked with Tupac on his song “Toss It Up.”

so when is the “all eyez on me” movie going to actually be here? .. I haven’t been this excited about a film in a while.. — royal (@vontexcii) December 28, 2016