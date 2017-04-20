10 Things To Do If You’re Not Going to Coachella

No wristband? No problem! We’ve got you covered with a dapper weekend filled with inexpensive yet amazingly fun stuff to do…

Some are free, others cost a few bucks but none of these are as expensive as Coachella, guaranteed!

1) Attend the Renaissance Faire

Artisans, games, rides, plus the Queen and her glittering Court, amazing arts and crafts, delicious food, fine spirits, music, dance and fancy parades. Every weekend from 10am until 7pm until May 21st.

Adults $29.95 Child (5-12) $15 Under 4 FREE

2) Catch Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

Citizen Jane is a timely tale of what can happen when engaged citizens fight the power for the sake of a better world. Arguably no one did more to shape our understanding of the modern American city than Jane Jacobs #ShePersisted

It's not a party without a custom #snapchat filter 😉 @caseyyyleigh #staychella #fratmason #sundayfunday A post shared by Karen Chin (@karenychin) on Apr 18, 2016 at 12:07pm PDT

3) Host a ‘Staychella’ Party

We’re sure you’re not the only one from your squad with no money not going to Coachella, grab your besties and plan a house party while listening to ONLY Coachella performers, have some fruit, smores and any other hipsterish’ food items you can think of. Bring Coachella to your casa!

4) Step out in style at the Dapper Day Expo

If you still feel the need to show the world what an exquisite fashion taste you have and how amazing you can match patterns with polka dots, attend the annual (and FREE!) Dapper Expo in Anaheim. Think vintage, retro, pinup, contemporary yet fashion forward clothing pieces and accessories.

5) Catch the Anaheim Ducks v. Calgary Flames game

If you happen to like hockey and have at least $40 to spare plus drinking money, always consider “drinking money” …

I swear it's not a backdrop 😂#theflowerfields #carlsbad #fullbloom #spring #california #nofilter A post shared by ryanlbtran (@ryanlbtran) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

6) Visit The Flower Fields

When you’re <thisclose> to be over Coachella filters you must step your selfie-game up and post ASAP that killer photo and these 50 acres of extraordinary color are ideal for this. Open seven days a week from 9am t 6pm.

Adults $14 Children (3-10) $7 Under 2 FREE

7) Update your wardrobe

Go on a shopping spree inspired by Coachella’s 1st weekend trends: black lace, metallic tops, off-the-shoulder blouses, anything-sheer, fringe (again!) and don’t forget the bandana!

'most outrageous females in the world' -ny times • • #greenfairy #absinthela #lalive #sip #circus A post shared by Casey Jamerson (@caseyjamerson) on Apr 1, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT

8) Experience Absinthe at LA LIVE

The wildest party in Las Vegas is now in LA for a limited season. This is a sexy and crazy burlesque show for adults ONLY! Prices vary no date and time but they range from $49 up to $140.

9) Don’t Miss Out on LA Times Festival of Books

It’s free, Dave Grohl and his mom will be there along with Bryan Cranston, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Cheech Marin and Chuck Palahniuk. It also involves BOOKS and dope vendors, need we say more? The event will take place this weekend at USC Campus from 10am to 5pm.

Appreciating the ability to show Ruby how much her mom loves a live music event even if we can only experience it digitally. There will be more music festivals in my future. #nochella #coachellalivestream #ninemonths A post shared by Andrea Starace (@andiezoe) on Apr 17, 2016 at 8:24pm PDT

10) Livestream the festival

We don’t know if the official festival’s page will work this weekend, you can play Goldenvoice’s 1st Coachella weekend on YouTube RIGHT NOW! Not exactly LIVE but hey, it’s something!