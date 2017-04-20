10 Things To Do If You’re Not Going to Coachella

No wristband? No problem! We’ve got you covered with a dapper weekend filled with inexpensive yet amazingly fun stuff to do…
Some are free, others cost a few bucks but none of these are as expensive as Coachella, guaranteed!
1) Attend the Renaissance Faire
Artisans, games, rides, plus the Queen and her glittering Court, amazing arts and crafts, delicious food, fine spirits, music, dance and fancy parades. Every weekend from 10am until 7pm until May 21st.
Adults $29.95 Child (5-12) $15 Under 4 FREE
2) Catch Citizen Jane: Battle for the City
Citizen Jane is a timely tale of what can happen when engaged citizens fight the power for the sake of a better world. Arguably no one did more to shape our understanding of the modern American city than Jane Jacobs #ShePersisted
3) Host a ‘Staychella’ Party
We’re sure you’re not the only one from your squad with no money not going to Coachella, grab your besties and plan a house party while listening to ONLY Coachella performers, have some fruit, smores and any other hipsterish’ food items you can think of. Bring Coachella to your casa!
Get ready for the most elegant weekend at Disneyland! Shop our free 2-day DAPPER DAY Expo Sat+Sun, April 22+23 at the Disneyland Hotel Exhibit Hall (Shop before opening with an Early Bird Entry ticket Sat 10-12, $25 available at DAPPERDAY.com ). FREE Expo entry, Sat 12-7, Sun 10-7 Visit our huge @dapperdayexpo marketplace 🛍featuring everything for stylish, sophisticated living from vintage and contemporary clothing and accessories, to cosmetics, grooming products, and beyond. 🍹Grab a cocktail and dance to live bands each afternoon at our Expo stage. Get a pic at our special DAPPER DAY Photo Spot 📸 presented by @simplicity_creative_group Plus new DAPPER DAY merchandise will be available exclusively at the Expo! EXPO STAGE: 💃 Dance to live performances by ICY HOT CLUB (Sat, 2 & 5p), and BIG SANDY & HIS FLY-RITE BOYS @mrbigsandy (Sun,1 & 5p) with dance lesson and presentation by ATOMIC BALLROOM before each set. Ride our free DAPPER DAY Expo Shuttle 🚌 running continuously both days (noon-7p Sat, 10a-7p, Sun), between Disney's Grand Californian Hotel and The Disneyland Hotel, presented by Pinup Girl Clothing @pinupgirlclothing #dapperday #dapperdayexpo #anaheim #disneylandhotel #californiastyle #lastyle #lalifestyle #fashionexpo #barber #vintagestyle #disneystyle #disneydapperday #disneystyle #dapperdayspring2017 | Info at DapperDay.com
4) Step out in style at the Dapper Day Expo
If you still feel the need to show the world what an exquisite fashion taste you have and how amazing you can match patterns with polka dots, attend the annual (and FREE!) Dapper Expo in Anaheim. Think vintage, retro, pinup, contemporary yet fashion forward clothing pieces and accessories.
5) Catch the Anaheim Ducks v. Calgary Flames game
If you happen to like hockey and have at least $40 to spare plus drinking money, always consider “drinking money” …
6) Visit The Flower Fields
When you’re <thisclose> to be over Coachella filters you must step your selfie-game up and post ASAP that killer photo and these 50 acres of extraordinary color are ideal for this. Open seven days a week from 9am t 6pm.
Adults $14 Children (3-10) $7 Under 2 FREE
7) Update your wardrobe
Go on a shopping spree inspired by Coachella’s 1st weekend trends: black lace, metallic tops, off-the-shoulder blouses, anything-sheer, fringe (again!) and don’t forget the bandana!
8) Experience Absinthe at LA LIVE
The wildest party in Las Vegas is now in LA for a limited season. This is a sexy and crazy burlesque show for adults ONLY! Prices vary no date and time but they range from $49 up to $140.
9) Don’t Miss Out on LA Times Festival of Books
It’s free, Dave Grohl and his mom will be there along with Bryan Cranston, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Cheech Marin and Chuck Palahniuk. It also involves BOOKS and dope vendors, need we say more? The event will take place this weekend at USC Campus from 10am to 5pm.
10) Livestream the festival
We don’t know if the official festival’s page will work this weekend, you can play Goldenvoice’s 1st Coachella weekend on YouTube RIGHT NOW! Not exactly LIVE but hey, it’s something!