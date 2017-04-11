Live Telenovelas in the Park in Los Angeles: Who’s In?

Telenovelas in the Park is a play that uses the melodrama and humor typical of Latin American telenovelas to communicate its message to the audience.

Telenovelas in the Park is part of Mujeres de la Tierra’s Agua es Vida campaign, and as such, one of its focuses is the importance of water conservation in the drought-prone state of California.

In addition to providing information regarding the drought, Telenovelas in the Park also seeks to raise awareness regarding the impact of everyday activities and consumption habits on the environment.

Mujeres de la Tierra is an environmental equity nonprofit organization that focuses on capacity building and inspiring leadership within the Latino communities in Los Angeles. The organization seeks to empower communities, women and children especially, to make their voices heard and work towards the protection and healing of the environment.

Mujeres de la Tierra’s areas of focus are: environmental equity, leadership and ownership, balancing the needs of people and the needs of La Madre Tierra, and culturally relevant messaging, programs, and projects.

So far, there have been three Telenovelas in the Park performances all with over 100 attendees, made possible by Boeing’s sponsorship.

The first performance was in Pacoima on March 23, 2017 were an audience of about 100 enjoyed the play performed at Pacoima City Hall.

Telenovelas in the Park Partners:

Pacoima Beautiful |Y.U.T.E.P. |Fruta y Cultura |City Council District 7 |The Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust

HOLA (Heart of Los Angeles) | SoHDA |First Baptist Church of Los Angeles

First 5 LA Best Start

SoHDA is an important part of Telenovelas in the Park., the production team, two student actors, and the director hail from this pilot school in North East Los Angeles.

There will be a special performance of Telenovelas in the Park at the grand opening of the Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, April 22, 2017, click here to RSVP!

The celebration starts at 10am and is free to attend. The park is located in Chinatown at 1245 N. Spring St., 90012. For more information, visit lashp.com