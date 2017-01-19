10 Art Exhibitions You Cannot Miss

Here are 10 art exhibitions in early 2017 that you can’t miss.

Whether they are new artists on the scene, or older ones still revered for their work, the fact that their works are displayed today is a testament to their relevance.

For those international exhibits, United States residents should, at the very least, keep their fingers crossed for local exhibits in the future.

An art installation that simulates your senses with darkness, light, scents of plants, and soundscapes. Touring Wright’s installation is itself an experience that cannot be matched.

Vibrant art and explorations in science, politics, and the senses through experimentation with color. The exhibit will display works from various artists who all explored these concepts.

Pablo Picasso and Diego Rivera: two rivals who were huge in the world of art in the 20th century. With over 150 pieces on display, this exhibit shows all the parallels between the two artists’ works, lifestyle, and theories on art.

An exhibit that seeks to capture the essences of water and light. The artists relies on her experiences, her memories, and several artistic methods to convey nature as abstract pieces. Only a few days left to view this exhibit in Los Angeles!

This exhibit will be finished on the 21st of January, so get it in while you still can. Mannis’s work is fueled by the cycle of creation vs viewer, as seen by the repeating visuals in his work. He also has a flair for adding pop culture references in his work to bring it all home.

A quick Google search for this may bring up a few pieces you’ve seen before without realizing it. McLaughlin’s work aims to be so neutral as to remove any elements that are connected to every day experiences. His work is based on the Japanese concept of “the void” that he highlights with his designs.

An audio-visual tour that will take you through the artistic legacy and style built by Pink Floyd. This exhibit will take you through the worlds of music and design through the entirety of Pink Floyd’s work. Unfortunately long sold out, but definitely one we’re hoping shows up locally.

An English artist famous for his cross-dressing and colorful works that criticize culture and society. Perry uses the classic forms of pots and textiles to illustrate his concepts.

I haven’t been in Tottenham Court Road tube station in at least ten years. It was worth being in there during the rush hour yesterday to see Eduardo Paolozzi’s 1984 mosaics once again! #eduardopaolozzi #tottenhamcourtroadstation @artontheunderground A photo posted by Matthew Higgs (@matthewhiggs2015) on Oct 5, 2016 at 12:17am PDT

Called a “Godfather of Pop Art,” Paolozzi’s revolutionary works span from the 60s to the 90s in the form of collages, sculptures, fashion designs, screen prints, and more. Google a search for “Whitworth Tapestry” for a taste of his work.

Siegel’s work highlights the connection between art, culture, value, and labor. She often works with film, photography, and installations. Of her recent work, she bought a pink marble fragment from the New York Trump Tower to render as a functionless rock.

Featured image Josh Mannis Knowledge of the Future Estate