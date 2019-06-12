Cannes Award Winner Carlos A. Hurtado: Best Director nomination for “Cry” at International Fashion Film Awards / La Jolla Fashion Film Festival.

The International Fashion Film Awards, now in it’s tenth year, is known as the “Cannes of fashion film,” and Hurtado himself is a former Cannes Film Festival award winner so it makes sense that Hurtado would venture into this very stylistic and high profile setting. Recently listed by Forbes Magazine’s as the top fashion film festival in the world, stars in both fashion and filmmaking are born at the La Jolla based festival. There is much buzz surrounding all aspects of the festival especially it’s red-carpet fund raiser which is said to be quickly giving the Met Gala a run for its likes and money.

Hurtado recognizes the importance of being selected for the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival.

“Just being selected for one category in the La Jolla International Fashion Film Awards is a great honor, to be nominated for six different categories leaves me incredibly humbled” says Hurtado.