5 Top Rated Movies to Watch this Weekend

No plans yet for the weekend? If so you will love the next short list of five exquisitely short and fun cinematic productions that are a FUN TIMES guaranteed.

Pick your take from girls-only shenanigans, action-filled robberies and intelligently sappy romantic comedies.

GIRLS TRIP

When four lifelong friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling, and romancing to make the Big Easy blush.

Who’s in it? Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%

GOOD TIME

A bank robber finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him.

Who’s in it? Jennifer Jason Leigh, Robert Pattinson, Barkhad Abdi and Benny Safdie

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

Who’s in it? Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Karin Konoval

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

BABY DRIVER

After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Who’s in it? Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm and Eiza Gonzalez

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

THE BIG SICK

Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gordon fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.

Who’s in it? Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter and Ray Romano

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 98%