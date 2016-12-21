John Wick’s Chapter 2 Looks Like It’ll Make a Killing at the Box Office

One of the more pleasant surprises from 2014 was the arrival of John Wick in theaters for multiple reasons.

Keanu Reeves was the main star

It was an independent action movie

Which means that critics finally had something in common with the fans who consistently claimed they didn’t get what a good action movie was.

But, when you’re supposed to be the world’s best hitman, you don’t exactly get there without leaving a body count, and since we’re now getting a sequel, where the general rule of thumb tends to be take whatever you did right in the first movie and make it bigger.

As a result, it should come as no surprise that not only does it look like we’re going to be getting more violence, but we’re also going to be getting more hitmen out to try and take Wick down as apparently a kill has been ordered on one of the world’s most dangerous men. And now, he’ll have to protect himself against the likes of other contract killers.

Making things even more interesting, the movie’s cast has expanded to include Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, and Common with at least Fishburne alluding to the basic premise of the reason everyone’s there to see the movie in the first place.

Someone needs to get John Wick a gun.

John Wick: Chapter 2 will be in theaters nationwide February 10, 2017.

Main Photo: Keanu Reeves stars as ‘John Wick’ in JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2. Photo Credit: Niko Tavernise