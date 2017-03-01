Spoiler Free Reviews: Logan (2017)

For the most part, the X-Men movies have been relatively hit or miss. The first one was good. The second one, good. Then there was the disappointment that was The Last Stand, which was then followed up by an even more disappointing Wolverine origin story that saw numerous people pissed off about how Deadpool was portrayed and which Ryan Reynolds didn’t hesitate to turn into the butt of many jokes for his solo X-Men movie.

First Class then seemed to get the franchise back on track, before another disappointing Jackman solo outing and then Days of Future Past was good as well, even if it did potentially mess up the timeline of what we would happen in the future. Or at least, maybe mess up what would happen in the future? Hell, it seemed like the reboot while trying to stay true to the original movies at one point or another just said screw it and started doing their own thing.

Especially when they got to Apocalypse, which just ended up being another let down of a third movie for a trio of actor’s who deserved better.

But from the ash of a franchise that’s been so hit or miss arose another film. One with a character who, thus far, had only been able to carry a movie with the support of his other X-Men. And one who may have quite possibly made one of the greatest “super-hero” movies of all time.

Granted, this isn’t to necessarily take away from the success of other franchises. The Dark Knight will always go down as one of Batman’s best outings even if it was due to Heath Ledger’s Joker being such an amazing rendition. There’s also the original Superman movies, which may not necessarily seem current in their technology in today’s CGI world, but considering how iconic their status has been, surely have to be listed up there.

Then, of course, there’s also Deadpool, a movie which caused studios to rethink the way that superheroe movies were made.

Even Captain America: Civil War could easily be placed up at the top.

However, Logan isn’t like any of those movies. Sure, it has the whole good vs. evil thing going for it, but it’s also so much more than just the good guys trying to beat the bad. It’s a tale of an older version of Wolverine, one who’s attempting to reconcile the past, but also running from it. He’s not necessarily wiser, but he’s changed from the version that we’ve seen in the past as the gruff version of the X-Men has now become a gruff older man.

And in a world where most superhero movies are pushed along by their action sequences from seemingly invincible protagonists, Logan is guided by the story of two people who were placed together not by choice, but through mutual interests. And even when the fight sequences hit, there isn’t the same feeling of inevitability that the good guys will end up winning in the same way that Captain America will end up defeating Red Skull or Thor will defeat Loki or Batman will beat the Joker.

It’s precisely for this reason as well as the fact that Logan drives into an emotional level not often seen in superhero movies, that makes Hugh Jackman’s Last Stand better than those of other mutants.

Logan hits theaters nationwide on March 3, 2017

Main Photo: Hugh Jackman stars as Logan/Wolverine in LOGAN. Photo Credit: James Mangold.